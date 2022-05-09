‘They won’t mess about’ – Paul Merson makes Champions League final prediction and notes Liverpool not having the ‘biggest squad’

Whatever happens in the Premier League, all eyes around the world will be fixed on Liverpool against Real Madrid and Paul Merson has made his prediction.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, the 54-year-old said: ‘Liverpool will beat Real Madrid. They won’t mess about. They will have too much for them in the Champions League Final.

‘Winning the Champions League alone would be a brilliant feat for Liverpool. Winning three cups would be a phenomenal achievement. But to win four trophies would be absolutely sensational. Especially when you consider they don’t have the biggest squad.

‘You don’t look at Liverpool’s bench and go: “Wow!” do you? The way they have stayed in the hunt in every competition is incredible and Jurgen Klopp deserves all the credit’.

Let’s hope it will be as easy as suggested and we can clinch a seventh European Cup in Paris, with a win against the La Liga champions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be fresher for the big game but we will hopefully have the momentum of a strong end to the season in the league and FA Cup.

It’s going to be an interesting encounter but all that really matters is getting ourselves over the line and getting our hands on silverware.

