(Video) Real Madrid lose the Madrid derby to Atletico Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side make seven changes

It may not have been the most important El Derbi Madrileño but Real Madrid will certainly have not enjoyed losing the game.

Having beaten Manchester City and already won La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti made seven changes to his team that faced Atletico Madrid away.

Playing inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and with the home side in need of three points to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Europe next season, it was never going to be an easy game.

In the end, the match was decided by a solitary goal and Yannick Carrasco who scored a penalty – after Jesus Vallejo and Eder Militao brought down Matheus Cunha inside the box.

There wasn’t a way back into the game and Diego Simeone’s side claimed the victory, against a team that is likely to look very different from the one we face in Paris.

Regardless of this though, it’s certainly not the result that Los Blancos wanted and they will be hoping to get a run of wins together in their final fixtures against Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis.

