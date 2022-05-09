(Video) ‘That what our song’ – Daniel Sturridge takes responsibility for famous Barcelona dressing room moment

Many will remember the events of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2019 forever and Daniel Sturridge had a key role in the team celebrations.

Following the famous game, BT Sport released a video of the dressing room and at one point our former No.15 can be seen singing with Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Rhian Brewster (at 0:44):

This prompted one fan (@NupeFiasco), who must have been watching the moment back, to Tweet: ‘Wonder if @DanielSturridge was responsible for this ringing off in the dressing room after 4-0 Barcelona 🕺🏾🪩💃🏽🎶’.

To which the 32-year-old replied with: ‘I was… that what our song. Me and Hendo were going back to back on the bars lol’.

The song in question is ‘Extra Luv Feat. YG’ by Future and it looks as though it was somewhat of a club anthem for the players in 2019.

It’s great to watch back moments like this and to get a rare insight to the togetherness inside our dressing room and that is thanks to Jurgen Klopp and the squad of players he’s built.

You can view the Tweet via @DanielSturridge on Twitter:

I was… that what our song. Me and Hendo were going back to back on the bars lol https://t.co/gW0kntnRDi — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 8, 2022

