(Video) “You are a Liverpool fan” – Pep Guardiola’s Liverpool obsession continues with bizarre press conference remark

After reclaiming top spot in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola decided to dedicate a lot of his post match discussion on Liverpool.

Speaking with the media after the Newcastle game, the 51-year-old was asked if he was happy with the victory after the result against Real Madrid and said: “Did you have any doubts?

“Yes, you are a Liverpool fan – come on” before letting out a sinister laugh.

The reporter replied with: “United”, to which the Spaniard said back: “I’m sorry, James”.

This all came after the former Barcelona manager made remarks about everyone in England supporting the Reds and that we’ve only won one league title in 30 years.

It seemed to be an awkward altercation in the media room and it was again odd how the former Bayern Munich boss turned a question back on to us.

Jurgen Klopp only ever speaks with respect about his managerial counterpart but this is all turning a bit sour from the man sat in Manchester.

You can watch the video of Guardiola via @HaytersTV on Twitter:

"I'm sorry, James!" 👀 Pep apologises to this reporter after finding out he's a Manchester United fan… 😂#MCFC pic.twitter.com/GXKo51fvFO — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 8, 2022

