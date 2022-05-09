(Video) ‘You’re not seen as a big club’ – Carragher argues with Micah Richards over importance of Champions League

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards got stuck into a fascinating debate over the comparative importance of the Premier League title and Europe’s top club honour in the Champions League.

The former argued in favour of the latter, pointing to the prestige of the competition, though failed to convince his fellow pundit after Manchester City’s 5-0 thumping of Newcastle.

Whilst many a Liverpool fan would no doubt be keen to see a title lifted in full of the fans given how the pandemic limited the club’s celebrations, you’d be hardpressed to find any disappointment with the prospect of securing big ears for the seventh time in our history.

