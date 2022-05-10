Fabinho limps off during Villa clash to hand Liverpool huge injury concern ahead of FA Cup final

Liverpool will be sweating over the fitness of Fabinho ahead of the FA Cup final at the weekend when the Reds are set to take on Chelsea in the two sides’ second meeting in the final of a cup competition this term.

The Brazilian was brought off the field of play with an apparent hamstring injury, which could potentially see the holding midfielder ruled out of the Champions League final additionally depending on the potential severity of the concern.

It’s a loss Jurgen Klopp’s men can ill afford with their hopes of a historic quadruple already looking somewhat thin following the 2-2 draw to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Appearing somewhat calm on the Liverpool bench, there’s every chance of course that the injury isn’t terminal as far as the former Monaco man’s availability for the end of the season is concerned.

With little in the way of proper alternatives for Fabinho and his specific skillset in the squad, it’s one player we simply must have available for our season-defining upcoming fixtures.

We’ll be keeping fans posted on any further updates on the No.3 here at Empire of the Kop.

