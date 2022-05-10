French journalist confirms Liverpool could ‘shortly’ sign ‘immense’ Tchouameni

Liverpool could soon land the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer window, according to Gregoire Margotton.

The Groupe TF1 journalist shared the update in question on Twitter, describing the 22-year-old as an ‘immense talent’

J’entends que l’immense talent de gauche pourrait s’installer dans la légendaire maison de droite sous peu.

Joie. Félicité. Bonheur. pic.twitter.com/07i4UyPBkn — Grégoire Margotton (@gregmargotton) May 9, 2022

The Monaco man has been heavily linked with the Reds and Real Madrid, with the former said to be in the market for a new midfielder.

Fitting our recruitment team’s ideal age profile at 22-years-old, the Ligue 1 star would be a tremendous addition to the squad for the future.

With the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson plumping up the average age of the midfield, it’s the kind of signing that will more than excite fans, particularly given with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones coming through the squad.

The asking price could provide one significant stumbling block, of course, dependent on to what extent Monaco are prepared to charge over £37.7m for the services of their highly-rated midfielder.

Provided that the fee doesn’t extend much beyond the £40-50m range, we’d expect the club to fork out the required amount – if our interest remains.

