‘He’ll want to see his old side win the league’ – Ex-Red on Steven Gerrard’s role in this season’s Premier League title race

With just three games remaining in the Premier League season, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa could have a crucial role in the title race.

Speaking on BBC Radio West Midlands, Michael Owen spoke about his former teammate: “Stevie could have a big say in what happens, It’s quite ironic really that his team can have an influence on both sides.

“If you ask Stevie, who bled Liverpool FC, I’m sure he’ll want to see his old side win the league.

READ MORE: Kostas Tsimikas is ‘very, very happy’ at Liverpool, working with Jurgen Klopp and seeing him sign a new contract

“But he’s professional, his team is professional. I’m sure he’ll put his best side out and go out to win against both teams.”

There’s no question that our former captain will be wanting his new side to beat Liverpool and then he will also want his team to defeat Manchester City on the final game of the season.

The best case scenario for the 42-year-old is that both of these results would still end up with Jurgen Klopp’s side lifting the league title at the end of the campaign.

Due to the three point gap at present though, any dropped points by ourselves could be fatal and so we need to go to Villa Park and secure a big victory.

Then it’s over to our former No.8 to get a result against Pep Guardiola’s team, please!

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple