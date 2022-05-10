(Image) Liverpool concede after clear Watkins offside in bizarre officiating call during Aston Villa clash

Sky Sports’ half-time commentators argued that Aston Villa’s opener could still stand due to a second phase of play occurring after Ollie Watkins’ apparent offside wasn’t flagged by the linesman.

In a screenshot shared by DAZN on Twitter, the 26-year-old appears to receive the ball in a clear offside position in the buildup ahead of Douglas Luiz’s goal.

It’s truly difficult to fathom how some can continue to accuse Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side of enjoying preferential treatment from officials when subject to such contentious decision-making.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN:

Ollie Watkins in the buildup for Aston Villa's opener 👀 pic.twitter.com/78DakeGGNV — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) May 10, 2022