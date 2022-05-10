Joel Matip’s wife posts two-word reaction to Liverpool defender’s close-range equaliser v Aston Villa

Larissa Matip expressed some excitement online at her husband firing in a huge equaliser for Liverpool during their Villa Park visit.

The Reds started poorly in the West Midlands, conceding early despite a suspected offside position having been taken by Ollie Watkins in the buildup to the opener, though quickly recovered in the space of three minutes to bring the score level.

The Cameroonian international poked home his effort from close range after the ball ricochetted favourably into the path of the centre-half after striking Emiliano Martinez’s chest.

In a game where our backline was somewhat suspect through a significant portion of proceedings, it’s a welcome contribution from the former Schalke man to balance things out in what was a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Three points see us draw back level with Manchester City on points in the title race, piling pressure on the league leaders ahead of their visit to Wolves.

It’s a big ask of Bruno Lage’s men to take a point from the tie, let alone the lion’s share of the spoils, though that will be exactly what fans will be holding out for

