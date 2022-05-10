Jose Enrique concerned key Liverpool man is going through ‘the worst moment’ of Reds career at pivotal stage of the season

Jose Enrique has expressed some concern over the form of Liverpool Mo Salah ahead of a potentially season-defining run-in for his old club.

The Spaniard pointed to the No.11’s drop in output compared to his pre-AFCON tournament numbers.

“It will affect any player what happens to him with his country’s team but is true that for me he still a world class player but he is through probably the worse moment since he join LFC?” the former fullback wrote on one Instagram post.

A drop from 1.23 goal contributions in 26 games to 0.61 across 21 games is cause for concern, though it should perhaps be noted that the ridiculous nature of the former Roma man’s performances in the first-half of the season may very well be affecting perceptions in the second-half.

For context, Sadio Mane’s post-AFCON record of 13 goal contributions in 20 (a rate of 0.65 per game) isn’t infinitely superior to his fellow winger’s numbers.

Yet, the forward is being adjudged (still rightly in our eyes) to be enjoying the better end to the campaign out of the pair.

With the duo failing to find the net in a key meeting with Tottenham, however, it’s clear how quickly our hopes of further silverware this term could collapse without both options firing on all cylinders in our remaining five fixtures.

