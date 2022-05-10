Klopp to allow English midfielder to leave Liverpool this summer – Ekrem Konur

Liverpool are reportedly set to ‘consider future offers’ for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is apparently prepared to see the Englishman depart in the summer, if that is his wish, according to a tweet from Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur.

🚨 EXCL• Liverpool will consider future offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 🔸Jurgen Klopp will allow the English midfielder to leave the team. 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/OKGPvPoSxo — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 10, 2022

The former Arsenal star’s contract is set to expire in 2023, along with several key men in the squad, with game time somewhat lacking since the end of February.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to land 22-year-old French international; Reds have ‘upped their offer’

Injuries have no doubt played a role in unsettling the 28-year-old’s career in Merseyside, with opportunities increasingly few and far between.

Add on top the superb form of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, the latter having been previously relegated to the fringes of the squad, and there’s been no clear pathway back into the first-team for the midfielder.

It would be a massive shame to see a player of such talent depart Anfield in the summer window, though it’s difficult to see minutes freeing up for Oxlade-Chamberlain without a serious injury crisis in the middle of the park.

EOTK Insider: Guardiola’s Liverpool insecurity clearer after Klopp’s cheery response