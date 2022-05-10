Kostas Tsimikas is ‘very, very happy’ at Liverpool, working with Jurgen Klopp and seeing him sign a new contract

There have been some rumours that Kostas Tsimikas could be interested in a move away from Liverpool but this interview suggests otherwise.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, the 25-year-old said: ‘I learn a lot of things with him. When I saw he signed the new contract here I was very, very happy because you can see [his influence] in this season, or the last seasons, when the boys win everything.

‘This season every challenge we are in, he wants us to work very hard.

‘I’m very, very happy he is here and still I have a lot of things to work with him [on]. I’m very, very happy’.

Safe to say, the Greek defender is ‘very, very happy’!

Some reports have suggested he’s frustrated with a lack of game time but these words show that our No.21 is enjoying life working under Jurgen Klopp and challenging for all the biggest trophies on offer.

The job for the 25-year-old is to push Andy Robertson as hard as he can, to try and convince the boss that he deserves more opportunities from the start.

Although he will want to play more minutes, there’s certainly nothing from this interview that suggests he’s having his head turned by potential suitors.

