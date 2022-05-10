Kostas Tsimikas on the prospect of playing in the FA Cup and Champions League finals and to ‘achieve our goals’

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping to play in as many of the remaining games as possible but his heart will be set on our two upcoming finals.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, the 25-year-old said: ‘I’m really, really looking forward to these games. I’m very proud for this team, all the work we did since the start of the season.

‘As I say, we set all our goals to win all the trophies and we are so close. We won the Carabao Cup, we’re in the final in the FA Cup, we’re in the final [of the] Champions League. We are second in the league.

‘I’m really looking forward [to it]. It was a very, very good season so far and we will go for it.

‘We want to win as many [trophies] as possible. All the boys, we work hard for that to achieve our goals’.

Andy Robertson will be the first choice for Jurgen Klopp but with matches coming thick and fast, the Greek could find himself being handed minutes in any of the games.

There could also be a start on the cards in either the Aston Villa or Southampton bouts, depending on how the boss assesses the fitness of the players.

Whatever happens though, our No.21 has been an important member of this phenomenal side and memorable season.

