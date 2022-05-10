Liverpool forward would be ‘delighted’ to join Barcelona and thinks it would boost his ‘fight for the Ballon d’Or’

With three of our five attacking options nearing their final year on their contracts, transfer rumours are inevitable and the latest is from Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo (translated), Sadio Mane: ‘Would be delighted to join LaLiga and be able to sign for FC Barcelona.

‘The Barça club knows of his intention and the coaches see him as a ‘top’ striker and a real option for this summer

‘With a contract until 2023, he believes that at Barça he would have more options to fight for the Ballon d’Or’.

It was always going to be a summer full of speculation for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, which is why it’s so important the club gets their contracts sorted.

Despite us having huge games remaining, with other teams’ seasons coming to an end – they will start rumours in order to distract attention from their poor or already finished campaigns.

Let’s hope we can get new deals sorted quickly, otherwise we’re in for three months of stories and reports like this one.

