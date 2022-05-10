Liverpool ‘have held initial talks’ with player’s representatives – Klopp said he’s ‘blessed’ to work with him

Liverpool have reportedly held an opening round of talks over the future of James Milner with the Englishman’s entourage.

This comes from The Athletic, with the publication claiming that the decision to hold on to the veteran midfielder will ultimately come down to the club owners, FSG.

The former Manchester City star is one of a handful of Reds whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

A key figure in the dressing room and one of Klopp’s main standard-setters on the pitch, the 36-year-old has long since entered the twilight years of his playing career.

That being said, if one were to ask the German about Milner’s importance to the squad, there’s not a doubt in our minds that the Liverpool boss would stick to his previous claim of feeling ‘blessed’ to manage the midfielder.

A contract update, however, will more than likely see the England international extend his stay at Anfield by no more than a year, with a route into the coaching team a potential option, should it be so desired.

