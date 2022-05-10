Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to land 22-year-old French international; Reds have ‘upped their offer’

Liverpool are allegedly ‘leading the race’ for Aurelien Tchouameni’s signature ahead of the summer window.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur, with the reporter claiming that the Reds have made an improved bid for the Frenchman.

🔥 Liverpool are leading the race to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. 🔴⚪ #LFC ⭐ Liverpool have upped their offer to Monaco. If an agreement is reached between the clubs, a contract will be signed with the French star until 2027.

🔴⚪#ASMonaco https://t.co/M7odhVR306 pic.twitter.com/l8xN85mVF4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 9, 2022

This would follow from prior updates on the 22-year-old from Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the £37.7m asking price initially touted would not be enough to see a prospective suitor land the midfielder.

READ MORE: ‘Do you want to go to Villa?’ – Pundit says ‘some pitch’ from Gerrard will be needed to convince Liverpool star to leave

Being apparently close to agreeing a deal with Calvin Ramsay after securing winter target, Fabio Carvalho, we could have an impressive array of business wrapped up before the season draws to a close.

The only remaining area in need of addressing at that point would arguably remain the forward line, with cover for Mo Salah a must in the next transfer window.

Complete all prospective deals (including the addition of a new forward) and it would mark one impressive start in the role of sporting director for Michael Edwards’ protege in Julian Ward.

EOTK Insider: Guardiola’s Liverpool insecurity clearer after Klopp’s cheery response