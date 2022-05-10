Liverpool learn when Mane will make transfer exit call and two non-Reds who could influence decision

Sadio Mane will reportedly not make a final decision on his future in club football until after the Champions League final.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Helena Condis Edo, with the potential exit of Ousmane Dembele, whose current terms run out in the summer, on top of Kylian Mbappe’s decision on his own future, set to play a role.

👉Mané NO tomará ninguna decisión hasta pasada la Final de la Champions. Si la gana tiene muchos números de conseguir el Balón de Oro. Le motiva jugar en la Liga. Pero está a la expectativa de los futuros de Mbappé y Dembélé. La no renovación de Ousmane, le acercaría al CNou. https://t.co/W0VMDFZKc4 — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) May 10, 2022

Having registered 20 goals across all competitions this term, it’s hard to imagine that the Merseysiders will be in any kind of rush to see one of their most prized assets depart the club.

With a contract set to expire in 2023, however – not to mention the reality that we’re unlikely to hold onto all three of Bobby Firmino, our No.10 and Mo Salah – one can’t rule out the unpleasant eventuality.

Will the Senegalese international leave in the summer?

At 30-years-old, we wouldn’t be losing a player with a decade of playing years at the pinnacle of the sport left in him, though his recent smooth transition to the centre of the front-three would perhaps suggest that he is similarly capable of extending his best years as our No.11.

One factor that must likewise be considered, if we are to take the rumours swirling around the former Southampton ace with anything more than a pinch of salt, is Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension.

To leave Liverpool would be too gamble on the prospect of more silverware at a side – unless one of our prestigious forwards is prepared to risk the ire of fans by switching to Manchester City – categorically weaker than ourselves at this current point in time.

As many a fan will be more than quick to point out – the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, particularly as far as the German’s outfit is concerned.

