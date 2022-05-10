Liverpool team news confirmed: Five changes as Jones and Tsimikas start in must-win Aston Villa game

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a historic quadruple suffered a significant dent after Antonio Conte’s Tottenham outfit stole a point from Anfield (and a further two from the hosts).

Though three points and a superior goal difference now stand in the way of the Merseysiders and Premier League glory, not all hope is lost with three league fixtures to go.

It has to be considered somewhat unlikely that current Premier League holder Manchester City will lose to one of the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa, though stranger twists have occurred.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, Joel Matip has been restored to the starting lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Thiago Alcantara is replaced by Naby Keita in a midfield three completed by Curtis Jones and Fabinho.

Up top, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have each been given the nod to form a formidable front-three.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Steven Gerrard's men welcome Liverpool to Villa Park, with the Reds needing nothing short of three points to keep our hopes of a historic quadruple alive… Thoughts on the XI selected? 🤔💭 #LFC 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7fMOg0XKrB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 10, 2022

