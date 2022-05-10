Liverpool trio unable to play in the final five games of the season including the Champions League Final

Liverpool are just five games from a potential historic quadruple but won’t have access to their full squad for the remaining matches.

Following the conclusion of the Championship and SPL seasons, several loan stars are set for a return to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby but won’t be able to partake in any more football.

Neco Williams has helped Fulham win the league, Nat Phillips was a key part of Bournemouth’s promotion push and Sepp van den Berg was a crucial member of Preston North End’s season.

READ MORE: Liverpool forward would be ‘delighted’ to join Barcelona and thinks it would boost his ‘fight for the Ballon d’Or’

Despite the fact that they have all finished their loan spells, the returning Reds are unable to participate in Premier League games – as the league only permits players to take part if their loan has been cancelled.

None of the players are in the Champions League squad and having all featured in the FA Cup, they’re all cup-tied too.

Ben Davies remains at Sheffield United to help their play-off hopes, Ben Woodburn is still playing for Hearts, Sheyi Ojo has also finished his season with Milwall but is also cup-tied for the final.

Some of our defensive options would have probably made the bench for a couple of the remaining games but they will not be available for Jurgen Klopp until pre-season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple