‘No one better’ – Jamie Carragher spots impressive moment from 30-year-old Liverpool star during second-half v Villa

Jamie Carragher lauded Virgil van Dijk’s recovery pace to make up for a defensive error against Philippe Coutinho during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Dutchman was beaten by a lovely piece of skill from the ex-Red, though quickly caught up with the midfielder to help take care of the threat posed.

“You always knew Van Dijk was going to come back. The question was whether Coutinho could get a shot away early,” the former defender noted in commentary for Sky Sports. “But there is no one better in those situations than Van Dijk.”

Despite some suspect defending occurring on both sides of the pitch, the Merseysiders rallied well to secure a potentially vital set of three points in the title race and draw level with Manchester City on points.

READ MORE: Joel Matip’s wife posts two-word reaction to Liverpool defender’s close-range equaliser v Aston Villa

With some superb pace to rely upon amongst an arsenal of skills and abilities, few, if any, come close to the 30-year-old for well-roundedness.

Our No.4’s performances for much of the campaign are all the more impressive too when one considers his recovery from a serious, long-term ACL injury.

No one could have blamed the Dutch colossus if he’d lost a little bit of his star shine following his return from the sidelines, though it would appear that levels have far from dropped.

EOTK Insider: Guardiola’s Liverpool insecurity clearer after Klopp’s cheery response