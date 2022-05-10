‘NOT TRUE’ – German journalist rubbishes reports that Sadio Mane is in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible transfer

Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich but one German journalist has now rubbished these reports.

Christian Falk from German newspaper BILD, Tweeted: ‘NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané.

‘The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Mané‘s agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday’.

READ MORE: ‘He’ll want to see his old side win the league’ – Ex-Red on Steven Gerrard’s role in this season’s Premier League title race

This is the same journalist who reported on the deal for Ibou Konate to Liverpool and so he does have some track record of being correct on transfer dealings.

Seeing as our No.10 shares the same agency as Serge Gnabry, it’s not really big news that they were meeting with the Bundesliga side and looks to have had nothing to do with our Senegalese winger.

The truth is though, until a new contract is signed by the former Southampton man (or Mo Salah) these type of rumours will keep cropping up all summer long.

You can view the update on Mane via @cfbayern on Twitter:

NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Mané‘s agency „ROOF“ at Mallorca on Friday https://t.co/JUjJaBpALR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 9, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple