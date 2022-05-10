Sadio Mane shares how he’s feeling at Liverpool amidst reports of potential Bayern Munich switch

Sadio Mane appeared to play down any notion of him being unhappy at Liverpool after addressing a question from Sky Sports.

In comments relayed on Twitter by Goal’s Neil Jones, the Senegalese international insisted he was enjoying life in Merseyside despite reports linking him with a summer exit.

Sadio Mane asked by Sky if he's ever been happier at Liverpool "Yes, when we won the trophies I was happier! I'm just trying to enjoy every moment. It's all about the team. The boys make it easier for me."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 10, 2022

The forward is allegedly being targeted by both Bayern Munich and Barcelona ahead of the next transfer window, with both outfits presumably keeping a close eye on the winger’s expiring contract in 2023.

Enjoying his best football under Jurgen Klopp, and at the tender age of 30, it would seem a gamble too far for even an astronomical talent like the ex-Southampton ace to part ways with a Champions League and Premier League-winning outfit.

At the current point in time, beyond Manchester City, even the likes of Real Madrid and the Bundesliga giants would have to be considered a downgrade on life at L4.

Perhaps a decision on his future, reportedly set to come about in the wake of the Paris final at the end of May, will be dependent on how well we come out of the month in terms of silverware.

Either way, we don’t look set to lose our competitive edge anytime soon.

