‘They aren’t going away’ – Ex-Red makes Aston Villa prediction and foresees Liverpool to bounce back from Spurs draw

Liverpool will be hoping to regain top spot in the Premier League by recording a big victory against Aston Villa in the penultimate away match of the season.

Writing for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson said: ‘Lawro’s prediction: 1-2. Much will be made of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard taking on Liverpool, just as it was when he went back to Anfield and lost 1-0 in December.

‘I’m more interested in whether Gerrard will go with two up front again after he partnered Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in his attack in Saturday’s win at Burnley.

‘It worked well then but it will be interesting to see if he does the same against Liverpool, because that would make it a very open game.

‘Whatever Villa do, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won’t change the way his side plays – they will go for it. They will expect leaders Manchester City to keep winning from here, so they have to try to do the same.

‘Klopp has got Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea to consider but I can’t see him making big changes to his side.

‘Liverpool lost ground to City over the weekend – but they are still in the title race, and they aren’t going away’.

Given the loss of our goal difference advantage, the Reds will be hoping for a bigger scoreline but the three points are all that matters.

It’s going to be a tough ask against Steven Gerrard’s team but Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his players to prove that they deserve to start the FA Cup final this weekend.

One game at a time is the mantra though and the most important one is our next one at Villa Park.

