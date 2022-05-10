(Video) Alisson Becker fires the ball at Ollie Watkins and narrowly avoids costing Liverpool a goal against Aston Villa

It was at a point in the first-half where Liverpool weren’t at their best and a misplaced pass from Alisson Becker didn’t help.

The ball was passed back to the ‘keeper by Fabinho and, despite being able to see an onrushing Ollie Watkins, our No.1 fired the ball at the Aston Villa forward.

As it was rebounded back to the Brazilian, he lost his footing before managing to swivel and fire the ball out wide to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s worth fighting” – Jurgen Klopp expects his side to fight for victory in every remaining game this season

It does seem as though the 30-year-old has one of them passing mistakes in him but we can forgive that for how brilliant he is in goal.

Normally, the former Roma man is competent with his feet and let’s hope this mishap doesn’t have any lasting damage to his confidence.

When the cameras panned to our stopper’s face after the incident, he didn’t look too worried and that’s always a good sign.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s mispalced pass courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @Ar9mcv on Twitter):

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple