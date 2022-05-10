(Video) Bobby Firmino and Philippe Coutinho share a huge embrace after Liverpool defeat Aston Villa in the Premier League

Bobby Firmino and Philippe Coutinho spent three years together at Liverpool and had a great bond, on and off the pitch.

Despite meeting in the Champions League during the memorable semi-final ties against Barcelona, this was the first occasion the two could embrace back on English soil.

The video also showed our former No.10 receiving a hug from Pep Lijnders and there would have been many more kind words from a host of his former teammates.

It was never a soured relationship between the Brazilian and his ex-teammates and they would have all been happy to see him once again.

Now that Steven Gerrard is at the helm at Aston Villa, he will be very keen to secure the signature of the 29-year-old and we could see plenty more of him in the future.

It’s great that we got the result we wanted and that our players were able to share a moment with a man they still call their friend.

You can watch the video of Firmino and Coutinho courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

