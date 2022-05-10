(Video) “He’ll have me to deal with!” – Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on Sadio Mane’s links to a Bayern Munich transfer

Sadio Mane was the hero for Liverpool once again and Jamie Carragher gave his thoughts on the rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 44-year-old discussed our attacking players: “They’re there, week-in and week-out, 90 minutes, getting their numbers up there every week and what they’ve done for this football club is unbelievable for me.

“I’m a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you that he will be going nowhere because I would not let him go to Bayern Munich, or he’ll have me to deal with!”.

If our No.10 was to go to Bayern Munich it would be a devastating blow to Jurgen Klopp and his side, with the attacker once again proving how vital he is.

Mo Salah gets more of the headlines for this team but the Senegalese winger has been our best player this calendar year and keeps scoring crucial goals.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more big ones in our final four games and in the coming years at Anfield.

You can watch Carragher’s thoughts on Mane courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "I will 𝙉𝙊𝙏 let him go to Bayern Munich."@Carra23 expresses his love for Sadio Mane and doesn't want to see him leave #LFC this summer pic.twitter.com/vbtF8CHUid — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

