(Video) “Hopefully I can get out to Paris” – Adam Lallana on supporting Liverpool from afar and wanting success for his old club

Adam Lallana has already been vocal on his support for Liverpool but he’s gone into more detail on his love for his former club.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 34-year-old said: “I speak to Jordan [Henderson] most days, I speak to [James] Milner most days as well and I’m still in a few group chats.

“It’s great seeing what they’re doing and obviously I’m following them and supporting them.

“Hopefully I can get out to Paris as well, after the season’s finished, for the Champions League final.

“It’s going to be great, two European giants going at it again and hopefully Liverpool get the better of them this time!”.

It’s amazing to hear how involved our former No.20 is with the rest of the current players and he is clearly a close friend for many of them.

He also discussed how he still has hopes of Manchester City losing a game in the league and it’s great to hear that he’ll be in Paris as a fan of the Reds.

A terrific player and a loyal servant who clearly still has a huge place in his heart for our club.

You can watch Lallana’s thoughts on Liverpool, the title race and the Champions League final courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “Hopefully I can get out to Paris as well after the seasons finished for the #UCL final.” Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana says he thinks the Premier League title race will go down to the final day and he will be supporting Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/BrSRxxyxld — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

