(Video) “It’s worth fighting” – Jurgen Klopp expects his side to fight for victory in every remaining game this season

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can follow up a draw against Tottenham Hotspur with a victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, the 54-year-old said: “Of course after the [Tottenham] game it was not cool, it was not perfect but when we turned up for training the next day, it was a normal mindset. These boys all will embrace this situation.

“I think it’s worth fighting and it’s what we will hopefully show tonight”.

Given the loss of our goal difference advantage, the Reds will be hoping for a bigger scoreline but the three points are all that matters.

It’s going to be a tough ask against Steven Gerrard’s team but our boss will be looking for his players to prove that they deserve to start the FA Cup final this weekend.

One game at a time is the mantra though and the most important one is our next one at Villa Park.

You can watch Klopp’s words courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

