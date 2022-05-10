(Video) Joel Matip finds Liverpool equaliser three minutes after Aston Villa opener in crazy goalmouth scramble

Joel Matip found an equaliser quickly for Liverpool after the Reds went down early in the opening stages of their visit to Villa Park.

Capitalising on a free ball in the box after Virgil van Dijk’s effort struck Emiliano Martinez in the chest and found its way towards the Cameroonian in the Aston Villa box.

It puts the former Schalke defender on two goals for the season after the centre-half’s contribution to the six-goal demolition job of Leeds United earlier in the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

What a response from Liverpool! Joël Matip pokes the ball home and what a start we've had here at Villa Park! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gE2Y4vnp9b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022