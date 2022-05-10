(Video) Jurgen Klopp salutes the travelling Kop after Liverpool claim a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa

Liverpool had to work for it but they managed to claim all three points away to Aston Villa and Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the result.

Goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane did enough to secure the victory but it wasn’t without a few scares from Steven Gerrard’s side.

Following the full-time whistle, our boss headed over to the travelling supporters and performed one of his trademark fist pump celebrations.

There are now just four games remaining this season and half of them are cup finals, let’s hope this isn’t the last time we see this from the German.

Now we need to ensure we end the campaign on a high, whilst also hoping for Manchester City to drop points in the Premier League.

Next up is the small matter of the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley and the chance to win our second piece of silverware this season.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s celebrations courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

Jurgen Klopp fist pumps the travelling Liverpool fans after a hard-fought win 💪 pic.twitter.com/7OnPwIjGbS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

