(Video) Klopp has press room laughing over backhanded compliment for Antonio Conte

Jurgen Klopp didn’t back down from his prior comments on Antonio Conte’s style of play at Tottenham, noting that his words were intended as a compliment, albeit a backhanded one.

The German had reacted in a frustrated manner after the full-time whistle confirmed Liverpool had dropped vital points to Spurs to hand Manchester City an opportunity to open the gap at the top of the table.

With three league fixtures remaining, time is very much running out for the Merseysiders to win back the title from the clutches of Pep Guardiola’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "I mean it when I said I couldn't coach it, so that means that's actually a compliment… Backhanded" Klopp criticised Conte's style of play after Spurs held Liverpool to a draw on Saturday 👇 pic.twitter.com/0lF3UBIN5F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022