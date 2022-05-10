(Video) Sadio Mane heads Liverpool into the lead at Villa Park after a great cross from Luis Diaz

The arrival of Luis Diaz seems to have reinvigorated Sadio Mane’s position in Liverpool’s side and he has shone in the No.9 position.

The two players linked up to put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the lead against Aston Villa after a brilliant ball from the left-wing by our Colombian attacker.

His cross to the middle of the box found our Senegalese attacker who stooped to conquer and his header found a way past Emi Martinez.

The goal meant that our No.10 has now scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and we have become the second team in Premier League history to have three players (Mo Salah and Diogo Jota having done the same) achieving that feat.

The 30-year-old has also been our top scorer since the end of AFCON and has been a vital part of this season’s run-in.

It’s a good sign that we have so many high performing attackers in this brilliant side and long may their form last.

You can watch the video of Mane’s goal via Sky Sports on Twitter:

"Mané does what Mané does best!" 🔥 Liverpool turn things around at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/un417b3GKn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022

