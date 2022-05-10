(Video) “This transfer will set new levels” – Jurgen Klopp on the reported transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City

It’s not often that Jurgen Klopp will speak so openly about a deal that hasn’t been completed but he’s shared his thoughts on the reported transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 54-year-old said: “If Erling Haaland goes there, that will not weaken them, definitely not.

“I think it’s enough spoken about what his strengths are, I know in the moment it’s a lot of talking about the money but this transfer will set new levels – let me say it like this!”.

The boss hasn’t held back on the money that will be invested in order for Pep Guardiola’s side to secure the signature of the Norwegian forward.

If reports are to be believed then it could be over £200 million spent on bringing the striker in from Borussia Dortmund and that would be a phenomenal fee.

As the German says though, it won’t mean we play the side from the Etihad Stadium more and we are still more than able to win as many games – whether they have the 21-year-old or not.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on the Haaland transfer courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "I signed a new contract knowing City will not stop developing." Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Manchester City close to signing Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/sst88Z3VL1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2022

