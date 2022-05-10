(Video) ‘Want to find an excuse’ – Conte hits back at Klopp & claims Tottenham deserved to win more than Liverpool

Antonio Conte challenged Jurgen Klopp’s post-match comments on his Tottenham side after the Londoners took home a point from their visit to Anfield at the weekend.

The Italian claimed that his side had deserved to win the fixture over the hosts on the balance of play and urged his Reds counterpart to focus instead on his own team.

The result handed Manchester City an opportunity to open up a gap at the top of the table – a chance the Sky Blues gleefully seized.

