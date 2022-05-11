Diogo Jota sends a message to his teammates and Liverpool fans to ‘fight and believe’ in the final four games of the season

Jurgen Klopp returned Diogo Jota to his starting line-up and, despite not being able to score, he was crucial in our second goal of the game.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match against Aston Villa, the 25-year-old wrote: ‘Fight and believe ⚽️ #ynwa’.

That’s all we can do at this point in the season, there’s so much to play for but still the prospect of ending the campaign with a solitary Carabao Cup trophy.

Our No.20 was joined by Sadio Mane, having scored at least 15 Premier League goals this season, and he will be hoping for a few more in our final four matches.

Every game, every goal and every victory has the capability to be season defining now and we just need to keep our fight and believe we can win everything in front of us.

Let’s hope we’re all relaxing in four weeks time, having watched the Reds clinch a historic quadruple.

