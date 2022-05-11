Ex-Everton star, James Rodriguez, explains why he wants Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final

James Rodriguez has backed Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

Despite having played for both city rivals Everton and the Merseysiders’ opponents in Paris, the presence of Colombian international teammate Luis Diaz proved to be the decisive factor.

“I want Liverpool to be champion,” the ex-Toffees star was quoted as saying by the Express. “I have many friends in Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for this type of match, but I want Lucho (Diaz) to win.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to face a Los Blancos outfit with nothing else but a major European final in their sights after having wrapped up the La Liga title in April with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz’s Mum shares insight into his relationship with Liverpool teammates

Carlo Ancelotti has already made it clear that we can expect to face a Real Madrid side intent on going toe to toe with the German’s quadruple-chasing machine – an exciting prospect for the neutral fan.

Whether the contest will materialise into a more open-ended affair is another thing entirely, of course, and one can be sure that neither club will be keen to underestimate the threat posed by their opponent.

Having excelled since his switch to the English top-flight, however, Luis Diaz could yet be the ace up our sleeve that makes yet another big impact in the biggest occasion of all in club football.

EOTK Insider: Guardiola’s Liverpool insecurity clearer after Klopp’s cheery response