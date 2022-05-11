Fabinho injury update provided by Jurgen Klopp following the victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League

On a night when we just needed to ensure victory was secured against Aston Villa, the only bad news came in the form of an injury for Fabinho.

Speaking with the media after the game at Villa Park (via Liverpool’s website), Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the Brazilian: “I don’t know [how bad it is]. He felt the muscle, not too much.

“He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can make of that, to be honest. We will see.

“He has a good feeling and that gives me a better feeling than I had and I took him off. What that means, I don’t know yet.”

Given his pretty comfortable walk off the pitch, sitting straight down on the bench and seemingly looking in good spirits for the rest of the game – let’s hope our No.3 is correct in thinking this may not be too bad.

With hamstring injuries though it’s never a quick fix and with there being only four matches and three weeks remaining of the campaign, it’s a worrying wait for further news.

It’s likely we’ll have another update before the FA Cup final and let’s keep everything crossed that the 28-year-old is back soon.

