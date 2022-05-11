‘Four more’ – James Milner on Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool got the job done against Aston Villa and ensured that they travelled home from Birmingham with all three points, much to the delight of James Milner.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Big away win,4 more big performances needed. #YNWA #sadiooooomane’

Four more, that is all that separates this amazing team from destiny and a possible three further trophies this campaign.

Our next match is the FA Cup final against Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to complete a domestic cup double over Thomas Tuchel’s side, at Wembley.

Whether or not the vice captain will feature is yet to be known but his role within the club is huge and he will ensure that standards remain high in training.

We’ve worked so hard for the past nine months and now it’s all about fighting for the rewards that our performances have deserved.

