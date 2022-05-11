Jurgen Klopp explains Andy Robertson’s absence from the Aston Villa matchday squad

It’s very rare that Andy Robertson misses out on a matchday all together but he was not selected for the Aston Villa game.

Speaking with LFC TV after the match, Jurgen Klopp explained his absence: ‘Robbo was not in the squad today because I wanted to give him just a rest at home and bring another striker into the squad if we needed, that’s it’.

There had been some speculation that the left-back was injured, this story came after his substitution against Tottenham and then the subsequent omission from the trip to Villa Park.

It’s very good to hear that our No.26 is fit and will be ready for our next outing against Chelsea in the FA Cup final and for the three remaining games after that.

We have the chance to win three trophies in our final four matches and it’s going to be important to have all our best players available for the run-in.

How the German will rotate the squad from now on will be interesting and it may only be the trip to Southampton that allows him the opportunity to do so.

