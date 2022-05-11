Klopp has major Henderson decision to make as Liverpool rocked by huge injury blow

Jurgen Klopp may very well be forced to start Jordan Henderson in the No.6 role after scans revealed Fabinho suffered a hamstring strain during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, as reported by The Times.

The Brazilian international pulled up during proceedings at Villa Park and was eventually replaced by the Reds skipper, the man who looks most likely to take his place in the starting-XI in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

It’s a trade not many fans will be especially comfortable with given the No.3’s importance to the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ style of play at Anfield, though the Merseysiders are somewhat lacking a clearer alternative to the Englishman.

Tyler Morton has previously impressed in the holding role, though has yet to make an appearance for the first-team since the 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup – the teenager simply won’t be in contention.

Amongst the likes of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Co., we don’t have an option available who is vaguel capable of filling Fabinho’s rather big shoes in the midfield. Other than Henderson, that is.

It’s a role that has suited the former Sunderland star reasonably well, to be completely fair, when the England international has been previously tasked with deputising.

Coming up against a Chelsea side seeking revenge for their Carabao Cup final heartbreak, however, our No.14 will face arguably his most demanding challenge yet should Klopp not be willing to compromise on his style of play to account for our first-choice midfield anchor’s potential absence.

