Liverpool clinch greatest team sporting comeback of all time with 22% of vote in new study

Liverpool’s ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ in 2005 has been ranked as the greatest team sporting achievement of all time in a study undertaken by 888 Sport.

The Merseysiders famously took a tie to extra time, drawing level before the full-time whistle after going into the half-time break three goals down, to win the Champions League final against AC Milan on penalties.

“It is fantastic to see Christian Eriksen’s return to the Premier League topping this list. What a remarkable comeback and heartfelt story,” an 888 Sport spokesperson said. “From a team perspective, we can all remember exactly where we were when Liverpool and Steven Gerrard made that magical comeback in Istanbul, truly one of the greatest sporting moments of all time.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping for perhaps a less anxiety-inducing affair in Paris come the end of May, with the German’s outfit set to take on La Liga-winners Real Madrid following their own comeback win over Manchester City.

Coming up against the very same manager who sat in the opposition dugout (then with the Rossoneri) as the Anfield-based outfit wrote itself into the history books once more at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, one can bet on another potentially glorious end to the footballing season.

The Italian has already promised to not compromise with Los Blancos’ style of play in his comments on SiriusXM FC’s The Football Show (via Football Espana) – likewise, one might imagine Klopp will be sticking to his own guns for the upcoming fixture.

It’s remarkable that an event of such magnitude continues to echo prominently down the years; a constant reminder to those within and beyond the borders of Merseyside of our elite status in European football and the magical nights Liverpool are capable of delivering.

We’ll be coming up against European royalty in Real Madrid once more after the heartbreak of our 2018 Champions League final defeat to the La Liga giants and hopefully this time we’ll mirror Ancelotti’s 2007 revenge in Greece to clinch our seventh title in the competition.

