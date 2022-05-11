Luis Diaz’s first four months at Liverpool compared to Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho’s full season in the Premier League

Arriving under much less of a fanfare and transfer fee than others, Luis Diaz has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season.

Despite arriving on the final day of January, our latest acquisition has amassed an impressive four goals and three assists in his 12 league games so far.

Considering also that two of those appearances came off the bench, the impact of the Colombian has been nothing short of tremendous.

When compared to two similar players: Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, the 25-year-old’s maiden campaign has been even more amazing.

Transfer fees:

Diaz – £36 million

Sancho – £76 million

Grealish – £100 million

Goals:

Diaz – 4

Sancho – 3

Grealish – 2

Assists:

Diaz – 3

Grealish – 3

Sancho – 3

Appearances:

Sancho – 29

Grealish – 24

Diaz – 12

It’s another show of our amazing transfer policies and recruitment and what a signing our No.23 has been so far.

Imagine how good he’ll be with a full pre-season and the opportunity to take part in an entire campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side!

