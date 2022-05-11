Luis Diaz’s Mum shares insight into his relationship with Liverpool teammates

Luis Diaz’s mother shared insight into the forward’s positive relationship with manager, Jurgen Klopp, and teammates at Liverpool following on from his January transfer window switch.

The former FC Porto man has enjoyed a superb half-season at Anfield, registering seven goal contributions across 12 Premier League appearances.

“He doesn’t hold grudges against anyone because he’s always been simple since he was a child, humble; I’ve seen him the same way since he was a child,” Cilenis told Semana Marulanda (via Sport Witness). “He tells me, ‘the manager likes me; when I play my games, he hugs me’, and he has also been able to get along with his teammates. They welcome him for being the way he is.”

The Colombian international had been a key target for Julian Ward in the summer, though the Reds were prompted to move earlier for the Primeira Liga star after

The 25-year-old’s continuing importance to our quadruple push was demonstrated once again in the 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa as the wide man supplied a sumptuous assist for Sadio Mane’s second-half winner.

Though the credit can’t go entirely to Diaz, it’s fair to say that his addition to the squad in the winter window has proven to be nothing short of a masterstroke from the recruitment team as we chase three potential further pieces of silverware.

