‘Nice to get an assist’ – Virgil van Dijk on linking up with Joel Matip for a goal and looking forward to the FA Cup final

It’s not often that two centre-backs can link up in the box to score a goal but Virgil van Dijk was happy with his role in Joel Matip’s finish against Aston Villa.

Taking to his Twitter account after the game, the 30-year-old wrote: ‘Found a way! Nice to get an assist also. See you all at Wembley reds 😁’.

That’s all that the trip to Villa Park was about, getting the result we needed and then coming home to prepare for the FA Cup final.

READ MORE: ‘Four more’ – James Milner on Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea

Now we have our full focus on a second piece of silverware this season and it’s safe to say that our No.4 has been pivotal to our on-field success thus far.

The only problem for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that success is normally judged by silverware and we still have the chance of ending the campaign with only one cup.

Our final four games could end with three more notches on the Champions Wall though and it’s up to the lads to get the job done, starting at Wembley.

You can view the post via van Dijk’s Twitter account:

Found a way! Nice to get an assist also. See you all at Wembley reds 😁 pic.twitter.com/0XagQnYEwV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple