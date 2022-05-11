(Photo) Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly, confirms relationship with Nat Phillips in medal parade snap

Posted by
(Photo) Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly, confirms relationship with Nat Phillips in medal parade snap

Molly Moorish Gallagher shared a snap with Liverpool’s on-loan defender, Nathaniel Phillips, online after Bournemouth secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old centre-half commented ‘Love you’ in response to the 24-year-old’s Instagram post, with the pair’s relationship having been previously hinted at in a prior snap.

A 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest was enough to see the Cherries secure their return to the English top-flight for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Molly Moorish Gallagher’s Instagram account:

Phillips, Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top