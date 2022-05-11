(Photo) Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly, confirms relationship with Nat Phillips in medal parade snap

Molly Moorish Gallagher shared a snap with Liverpool’s on-loan defender, Nathaniel Phillips, online after Bournemouth secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old centre-half commented ‘Love you’ in response to the 24-year-old’s Instagram post, with the pair’s relationship having been previously hinted at in a prior snap.

A 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest was enough to see the Cherries secure their return to the English top-flight for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Molly Moorish Gallagher’s Instagram account: