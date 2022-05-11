Real Madrid enjoy perfect record under Champions League final referee Klopp clashed with ahead of Liverpool tie

Real Madrid have enjoyed a perfect record whilst Clement Turpin has officiated their games, with the La Liga champions winning four out of four fixtures under the Frenchman’s supervision.

This comes courtesy of Spanish outlet AS, with the publication noting that the Merseysiders secured two wins and a draw under the referee who is set to take charge of the Champions League final this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to make up for their heartbreaking defeat in the competition in 2018 after a series of calamities involving Mo Salah and Loris Karius handed the trophy over to Los Blancos.

It’s a positive sign for both sides heading into the clash and hopefully indicative of the likelihood of the contest being decided by the teams on the pitch rather than any potentially poor officiating.

That having been said, the former Borussia Dortmund tactician has some history clashing with Turpin after a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in 2017, with us having had two penalty claims waved away.

Beyond that, there’s been little to complain about when it comes to his officiating of Liverpool games, and we’ll be looking forward to yet another promising Champions League final.

