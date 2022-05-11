Sadio Mane on a ‘great performance’ away to Aston Villa, as Liverpool look ahead to the FA Cup final against Chelsea

As has often been the case over the past few months, Sadio Mane shone as Liverpool claimed another key victory.

Our No.10 scored the vital winning goal, following a brilliant cross by Luis Diaz, and ensured that Liverpool closed the gap to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Following the tough match against Aston Villa, the Senegalese winger took to his social media accounts to share his thoughts on the match.

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Great performance lads 💪’.

It was a brilliant team performance and we certainly had to work hard for the points against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Attention will now turn to the FA Cup final against Chelsea and the Reds will be hoping to continue the winning form and claim another cup final victory over Thomas Tuchel’s team.

