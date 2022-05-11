(Video) Alisson Becker makes a huge save against Danny Ings to maintain Liverpool’s lead against Aston Villa

It was a crucial part of the game and Alisson Becker turned up once again to deny Danny Ings, as he went through one-on-one.

Ollie Watkins slid the ball in between Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, to provide the ex-Red an opportunity to run through on goal and towards our No.1.

With Kostas Tsimikas and our No.4 breathing down his neck, the former Southampton forward took a heavy touch and was soon smothered by the Brazilian in our net.

It was another brave and characteristically brilliant save by the 30-year-old, who has proven to be so good in that area of his game.

In commentary, Jamie Carragher noted that our stopper is the “best in the world” in that position and he so rarely gets beaten when one-on-one.

We’d rather he never had to be called upon like that but it brings such confidence to the whole team when the former Roma goalkeeper can produce moments like this.

