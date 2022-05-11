(Video) Alisson Becker on his excitement ahead of the FA Cup final and wanting to win ‘a trophy that this group hasn’t won yet’

It may have surprised some at the start of the season to hear Liverpool had reached the FA Cup final and perhaps even more that Alisson Becker would be starting the game.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 30-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to that. It’s my first FA Cup final and a trophy that this group hasn’t won yet.

“But we want to really win this title. It’s something that we set our targets on at the beginning of the season and now we’ve arrived here.

“We have a massive opportunity to win that and we will give it 100 per cent to try to do that”.

It’s always a landmark day in the English footballing calendar and Jurgen Klopp will be our first manager to lead his team out for the final in 10 years and will hope to be the first to win it in 16 years.

We have a tough task of having to try and defeat Chelsea but will be hoping that we can secure a domestic cup final double over them at Wembley.

Let’s hope that all the players in the squad can chalk off the aim of winning the trophy with the Reds, for the first time.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

